Sheremetyevo's Cargo Traffic In The First Half Of 2021 Exceeded 2019 Pre-pandemic Indicators

MOSCOW, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International airport handled more than 163,000 tons of cargo in the first half of 2021, an increase of 21.7% over the same period in 2019 and exceeding the entire volume of 2019 by 10.4%.

Sheremetyevo is the largest cargo handler of the Moscow Aviation Hub. In the first half of 2021, it handled 69% of all air cargo shipments transported through Moscow Aviation Hub airports.

Cargo traffic on domestic routes handled by Moscow Cargo Terminal reached a record 47,000 tons from January to June 2021, 33.5% more than the pre-pandemic indicators. Domestic cargo exceeded the pre-pandemic indicators by 27.5% for the first quarter and 38.5% in the second quarter over the indicators for the same periods in 2019.

The trend is also a positive trend on international routes. International cargo volume at Sheremetyevo increased by 16.4% over the first half of 2020 as international transfer cargo flow experienced a gradual recovery.

China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea and the USA remain the main international destinations, accounting for about half of all cargo traffic.

On domestic routes, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad and Yekaterinburg were added to traditionally popular Far Eastern destinations such as Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech aviation cargo terminal and the main cargo operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport. It is the largest in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and has no analogues in Russia in terms of equipment. The total area of Moscow Cargo is 42,300 square meters; it handles 380 thousand tons of cargo per year.

