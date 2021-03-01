Sheremetyevo Rated Best Large Airport In Europe For Service Quality In 2020

MOSCOW, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport was recognized as the best airport for service quality in 2020 among airports with 2019 passenger traffic of more than 40 million by the Airports Council International's (ACI) global...

MOSCOW, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport was recognized as the best airport for service quality in 2020 among airports with 2019 passenger traffic of more than 40 million by the Airports Council International's (ACI) global program for researching the level of service at airports Airport Service Quality (ASQ).

Sheremetyevo Airport has been recognized consistently since 2012 as one of the best airports in Europe in terms of service quality. At the end of 2020, Sheremetyevo topped the rating in the category of the largest airports in Europe for the third time. At the same time, this year Sheremetyevo was included in the list of the Voice of the Customer of the Airports Council International - the 140 most active airports in the implementation of the ASQ ACI program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"ACI Awards are the highest recognition for airport operators around the world," said ACI World CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira. "This year, the award recognizes those airports that have listened to their customers and adapted their services and experiences to meet changing needs and expectations in very difficult circumstances. I am proud of the accomplishments of all ASQ award winners, who demonstrate their commitment to delivering excellence in customer service and set a great example for their colleagues. Today, aviation industry representatives around the world are joining together to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is this focus on customer needs that will help us find the fastest way to overcome these challenges."

"An airport is very much a service business, and we take the idea of service very seriously," said Sheremetyevo's Chairman Alexander Ponomarenko. "Airlines and passengers have a choice, and we want to make it easy for them to choose Sheremetyevo. We do that by paying close attention to the traveler's needs so that the time they spend with us is pleasant, convenient, stress-free and safe. That is our mission."

Last year, Sheremetyevo Airport, in the face of global anti-epidemic restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented major infrastructure projects and introduced new services in order to improve the airport experience of passengers and customers. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheremetyevo fully implemented a set of preventive measures in cooperation with the responsible government agencies and services to ensure a safe stay at the airport for passengers, guests and staff.

Sheremetyevo introduced a number of new services in 2020 in anticipation of the lifting of restrictions on international traffic and restoration of the intensity of flights in the country and abroad. These services include a rapid testing service for COVID-19 (first among the world's airports) and the opening of a publicly available coronavirus vaccination station. To date, the implementation of anti-epidemic measures at Sheremetyevo continues on a full scale.

The systematic development of infrastructure, an effective management system and the introduction of innovative technologies and services are the priorities for Sheremetyevo's management and allow the airport to provide high quality services for passengers and customers. Sheremetyevo Airport was awarded a number of international and Russian industry awards based on its performance in 2020.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

According to the results of the ASQ ACI program, Sheremetyevo International Airport was recognized as the best airport in Europe in terms of the quality of passenger service in 2012 and 2013. In 2014, Sheremetyevo confirmed its leadership in the ranking of the best airports in Europe, taking second place, in 2015 - first place. At the end of 2016 and 2017, Sheremetyevo was recognized as the best in Europe in the category of airports with passenger traffic of 25-40 million per year. In 2018, Sheremetyevo joined the list of the best airports in the world according to the Airports Council International - ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence. At the end of 2018 and 2019, Sheremetyevo topped the rating of the best in terms of service quality among the largest airports in Europe with passenger traffic of more than 40 million per year.

ASQ ACI program is the only program that surveys international airport passengers on the day of their flight. The program conducts approximately 640,000 face-to-face surveys annually in 47 languages in 91 countries. The survey is conducted on 34 main indicators of the quality of services, including access to the airport, check-in and screening, cleanliness of restrooms, left-luggage rooms and restaurant services. The survey at each airport is conducted using a centralized program that creates an industry database and allows airport comparisons to be made. Airports are evaluated according to several categories depending on their size and location.

ACI has adopted a rigorous quality control process for the ASQ Awards program to ensure the highest quality benchmarking analysis and ASQ survey results during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, due to the need to highlight pressing issues related to the implementation of preventive measures, ACI introduced a new nomination category - "Best Hygiene Measures by Region," and 33 airports became winners in this category.

