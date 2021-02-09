Sheremetyevo Is One Of The World's Most Customer-Oriented Airports In The World During The Pandemic: Airports Council International

MOSCOW, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has been one of the world's most customer-oriented airports during the pandemic, according to the Airports Council International (ACI).

MOSCOW, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has been one of the world's most customer-oriented airports during the pandemic, according to the Airports Council International (ACI). ACI has included Sheremetyevo in its Voice of the Customer list, which recognizes 140 airports worldwide that have made significant efforts to gather passenger feedback through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme to help them better understand and respond to their customers' needs and concerns during the pandemic.

"The Voice of the Customer recognition celebrates the commitment of airports that continued listening to passengers and adapting processes and procedures to meet changing expectations of customer experience in response to COVID-19," said ACI World CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira. "As our industry works towards recovery, airports that listen to - and prioritize the needs and expectations of - customers will be better-placed to respond. ACI's ASQ program gives airports the tools, objective measurement and benchmarking, for airports to gather information on the needs and expectations of customers and help drive their performance in response."

ACI experts cited Sheremetyevo Airport for effectively conducting surveys among passengers on satisfaction with the quality of services during 2020 and responding promptly by introducing new services in the context of anti-epidemic restrictions.

"The recognition from ACI is a testament to the work that we have done to ensure passenger safety and comfort at Sheremetyevo over the last year. From the implementation and redesign of all of our terminals, the passenger is always at the forefront of our minds. We strive to provide a best-in-class experience for anyone passing through SVO," stated Sheremetyevo Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Ponomarenko.

In the second quarter of 2020, Sheremetyevo became the only airport in Europe with passenger traffic of more than 40 million in 2019 to continue to participate in the ASQ ACI research program. Participation in this program allowed the airport to obtain objective data on passenger satisfaction with the quality of airport services.

ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) provides airports with a 360-degree view of customer service management through a unique set of solutions. ACI helps nearly 400 airports around the world improve their customer experience by providing Community members with data based on proven experience at other airports, market research, management, and customer experience management.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

