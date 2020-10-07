Sheremetyevo Installs Video Information Assistant To Support Passengers With Hearing And Speech Impairments

MOSCOW, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital device at Sheremetyevo International Airport provides information to passengers with disabilities, including those with hearing and speech impairments.

MOSCOW, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital device at Sheremetyevo International Airport provides information to passengers with disabilities, including those with hearing and speech impairments. The Video Information Assistant (VIA) is located in the public departure area of Terminal B at the Information Desk (3 rd floor).

The VIA is a unique device for Russian airports. The device allows passengers to quickly receive all the information they might need about services at the airport, including special services for persons with disabilities. For users with hearing and speech impairments, the device menu contains a special section with information on pre-flight procedures, rules for carry-on and checked luggage, rules of behavior for passengers in case of emergencies at the airport, and more. All information in this section is presented in Russian sign language.

The VIA is equipped with a touch screen and has a convenient and intuitive interface. Each user can select one of the offered topics from the menu, after which text and visual information appears on the screen. In the section "Hearing-impaired Passengers," all information is available in subtitled video units that include a sign language interpreter.

Creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for all categories of passengers is one of the priorities of Sheremetyevo Airport. In 2019, 229,638 passengers with disabilities used the services of Sheremetyevo Airport, 26% more than in 2018.

At Sheremetyevo Airport there are four special lounges for passengers with disabilities: Mercury (in the public area of Terminal B), Saturn (in the public area of Terminal D), Orion (in the public area of Terminal C) and Sirius (in the "clean" area of Terminal E), the first enhanced-comfort lounge for disabled passengers.

Sheremetyevo Airport has the environment for a comfortable stay for passengers with disabilities:

Passengers with disabilities are given priority service in pre-flight formalities, and passengers with disabilities can fill out an online order form for services at the airport, either on the official website or mobile application.

Check-in, information and baggage-tracing counters and the reception areas in the lounges for persons with disabilities are equipped with induction loops for hearing-impaired passengers.

Tactile paths and tactile-sound mnemonic diagrams that give the passenger information on their location and possible routes of movement are available in Braille and sound accompaniment.

Access roads to the terminals are equipped with ramps, and there are more than 350 free parking spaces for vehicles of passengers with disabilities.

Entrances to buildings are equipped with sliding doors, and disabled passengers have the option of requesting an escort at the entrance.

Wheelchairs of various types are provided for unimpeded movement through the terminals.

The airport is equipped with ambulifts and lifting platforms.

All bathrooms intended for persons with disabilities are equipped with specialized supports, emergency call systems, tactile "Entry/Exit"icons, and hooks for crutches.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero .

