Sheremetyevo Airport Switches To Spring-Summer Flight Schedule

MOSCOW, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport switched to the spring-summer flight schedule on March 28, and will remain on this schedule until October 30.

MOSCOW, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport switched to the spring-summer flight schedule on March 28, and will remain on this schedule until October 30.

During the summer navigation period, airlines operating at Sheremetyevo are expected to increase the number of flights to popular tourist and business destinations and expand their route networks. Airlines plan to operate regular flights from Sheremetyevo on 90 routes (66 domestic and 24 international)* during the summer season.

In the upcoming spring-summer season, Aeroflot will operate flights on 69 routes, including 47 destinations in Russia and 22 in the CIS and non-CIS countries.

During summer navigation period, Aeroflotwill increase the frequency of flights to domestic resort destinations such as Sochi, Simferopol and Anapa as well as the number of flights to Russian cities of St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don and Kazan. In the spring-summer season, Aeroflot is expanding its program on routes to Istanbul and Antalya. The number of regular flights to London will increased compared to the winter schedule, and the airline plans to open flights from Sheremetyevo to the Seychelles Islands. The carrier's domestic route network will have additional flights to Gelendzhik and Magas.

Beginning in the summer season, Rossiya Airlines will operate flights to Volgograd, Izhevsk, Simferopol, Syktyvkar, Saratov, Stavropol, Makhachkala, Murmansk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Perm, Ufa, Saransk, Khanty-Mansiysk, Mineralnye Vody.

In May, Sheremetyevo Airport will start servicing Pobeda Airlines flights. The carrier's schedule includes flights to 13 domestic destinations, as well as to Antalya.

Air India, which instituted flights from Sheremetyevo on February 27, will continue operating flights on the Moscow - Delhi route.

In the spring-summer season, Nordwind Airlines, Royal Flight and Pegas Fly plan to increase the number and frequency of flights to Antalya. In addition, Nordwind Airlines will increase the number of flights to popular Russian cities of St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Sochi and Anapa in summer.

Currently, planned work is underway to prepare airport services and ground-handling services for the spring-summer period. The complex of measures includes briefing and recertification of employees and preparation of ground equipment, machinery, technical systems, airfield, structures and buildings. A routine check of the ventilation and air conditioning systems is being carried out. More than 940 units of specialized machinery and equipment for the maintenance of the airfield and aircraft have been allocated and are being prepared for summer operations.

* Due to the temporary restriction of international passenger air transportation, information on the status of international flights must be verified on the websites of the airport, air carriers and tour operators. Information on the requirements of countries for the entry of tourists should be checked with air carriers and tour operators.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheremetyevo-airport-switches-to-spring-summer-flight-schedule-301257677.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport