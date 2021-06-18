Sheremetyevo Airport Served 8.4 Million Passengers In First Five Months Of 2021

MOSCOW, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 8.389 million passengers in the first five months of 2021. Passenger traffic reached 2.214 million in May alone, an increase of 875% over May 2020.

There were 76,160 takeoff and landing operations (TLO) in the five-months period, and 19,666 TLOs in May.

At the end of May 2021, Sheremetyevo Airport was recognized as the most punctual airport in Europe and the second most punctual airport in the world in the Global Airports category according to the Cirium Aviation Agency rating. Sheremetyevo's departure punctuality rate was 96.10%.

For five months of the year, 1.845 million passengers were served on international airlines (IAL) and 6.544 million passengers were served on domestic airlines (DAL). Domestic traffic was 40% higher than in the same period in 2020.

The largest increase in passenger traffic from January to May 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was Sochi, Simferopol, Kaliningrad, Vladivostok and Khabarovsk. Passenger traffic in May reached 497,000 on international airlines and 1.717 million on domestic carriers.

The most popular international destinations in the first five months of the year were Istanbul, Male, Dubai, Bishkek and Antalya. The most popular domestic destinations were Sochi, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

Pobeda Airlines began operating flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to Perm, Makhachkala and Cheboksary in May.

The largest contribution to Sheremetyevo's passenger traffic in the first five months of 2021 was made by Aeroflot, Rossiya, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar, Royal Flight and Severstal.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheremetyevo-airport-served-8-4-million-passengers-in-first-five-months-of-2021--301315619.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport