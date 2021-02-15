Sheremetyevo Airport Celebrates Love With Special Valentine's Day Program

MOSCOW, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport is holding special Valentine's Day promotions for passengers and guests to recognize the day dedicated to love, including creating an ambience at the airport around the theme of love...

MOSCOW, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport is holding special Valentine's Day promotions for passengers and guests to recognize the day dedicated to love, including creating an ambience at the airport around the theme of love and offering unique themed souvenirs.

Sheremetyevo has partnered with Nordwind Airlines on a contest that will allow individuals to surprise the person they love and lovers of aviation with an unusual gift.

The contest began on February 14 on the Nordwind Airlines' official Instagram official account. Any one wishing to participate should follow the official Instagram accounts of Sheremetyevo Airport and Nordwind Airlines or post comments about the contest on the Nordwind Airlines' Instagram account about the person with whom they would like to spend Valentine's Day.

The contest results will be announced on February 17. The lucky winners will receive memorable souvenirs from Sheremetyevo Airport and Nordwind Airlines, which will become a symbol of future joint travel.

Passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo on Valentine's Day were welcomed with a symbol of the romance of flying. Warm lyrical greetings were broadcast on the airport media screens reminding everyone that there is a place for love in the heart of each of us.

For several decades, Sheremetyevo Airport has been one of the most romantic meeting places for lovers. The airport is where couples in love meet after a long separation and newlyweds depart for happy honeymoon vacations. The high level of services and the hospitable atmosphere of Sheremetyevo provide comfort and a pleasant environment for passengers awaiting their flights and arriving in Moscow, and create a feeling of a real holiday for two.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

