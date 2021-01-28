Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Inspires Future Journeys As The Iconic Brand's New Vision Debuts Around The World

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With travelers dreaming of new discoveries in 2021, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is ready to welcome them as it unveils the initial hotels around the world exemplifying the brand's new vision: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, USA; Sheraton Denver Downtown, USA; Sheraton Tel Aviv, Israel; Sheraton Grand Dubai, UAE; Sheraton Guangzhou, China and Sheraton Mianyang, China.

Following Marriott International's announcement in 2018 of its plans to refresh the iconic brand for today's travelers, the completion of the renovations at these hotels is an important milestone in the brand's reinvention journey. There is now momentum building for the transformation, with over 40 hotels around the world expected to reflect the new brand vision by the end of 2022.

"This is a pivotal moment for Sheraton as we see hotel owners embracing the new vision and bringing it to life for the first time," said Amanda Nichols, Senior Director and Global Brand Leader of Sheraton Hotels. "Over the past 80 years, Sheraton has always offered guests the time-honored assurance of a welcoming community. We're proud to have built on this legacy in the new concept, creating an environment where guests can enjoy all the familiar comforts of the Sheraton brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates. As travel resumes, we look forward to welcoming guests into this new chapter for Sheraton."

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive and feel part of something. The layered design approach, balancing a sense of timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, aims to create an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting or relaxing.

A Modern-Day "Public Square"

At the heart of the new Sheraton experience is the lobby. This has been re-imagined as the "Public Square" of the hotel; a holistic, open space that invites people to join together or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging. With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm's reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Built into the new design are signature elements such as the Community Table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that will anchor each hotel's lobby and allow guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy of the space. Following Sheraton's philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets and wireless charging stations.

The Studios,flexible gathering spaces available to book whenever a guest needs it, celebrate collaborative working and connecting with others in a less formal setting. Built on raised platforms and enclosed with glass, the tech-enabled Studios welcome guests to contribute to the energy of the public space while also providing privacy and focus for everything from small group meetings to private dining experiences. Soundproof booths are also strategically placed throughout the lobby, perfect for a spontaneous phone call to connect privately with friends, family or colleagues from afar.

Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton's new elevated food & beverage philosophy creates a focal point in the lobby experience. Part bar, part coffee bar, part market, the Coffee Bar Baris a central pillar of the new Sheraton vision, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with food & beverage options that are locally-sourced, easy to consume while working and customizable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules.

Guest Rooms & Club Lounges That Champion Productivity

In the new guest rooms, guests are welcomed into a bright, well-lit space with warm, residential appeal, comprised of soft finishes and light wood tones accentuated with black metal accents. The rooms have been reimagined with new tools for productivity, such as a height-adjustable work table, integrated power and charging and layered lighting; while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities, including the luxurious Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed. The guest bathroom has also been completely redesigned with new and modern walk-in showers and bath amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

The Sheraton Club Lounge, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club level guests, has also undergone an upgrade as part of the transformation. The new design ensures the space is welcoming, elevated and purposefully designed for a layered and engaging experience that transitions seamlessly with activations from morning to evening. Guests will find updated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and 24/7 access to provide a private environment.

Commitment to Clean

Sheraton Hotels are following Marriott International's Commitment to Clean protocols, created in partnership with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations. These protocols include mandated mask wearing for all associates within the hotel, and the use of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control in the country/region where the hotel operates and the World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces in the hotels.

A Continuous Journey

There are currently 446 Sheraton hotels in 74 countries and territories around the world, making it Marriott International's most global brand. In 2021, Sheraton Hotels will continue on its transformation journey, with the brand expecting to showcase new guest experience programs and complete renovations in locations including Nashville, USA; Toronto, Canada; Nice, France; Kiev, Ukraine; and Xi'an, China.

For a full set of photos of the six first redesigned hotels, please click HERE

To find out more about the new Sheraton experience, visit: https://sheraton.marriott.com/experience/new-sheraton/

Note on forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including expected hotel renovations and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the location and extent of resurgences of the virus and the availability of effective treatments or vaccines; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of COVID-19's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release, and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to feel part of something special at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott International's portfolio sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is currently undergoing a major brand transformation at properties around the world to bring its signature community experience up-to-date for the next generation of travelers. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences and upgrades to everything from guest rooms to F&B. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com . Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram . Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

