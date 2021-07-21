Shenandoah Telecommunications Company To Hold Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call At 8:00 A.m. On Friday, July 30, 2021.

EDINBURG, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021 and will host a conference call and...

EDINBURG, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (SHEN) - Get Report will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday July 30, 2021.

Date: July 30, 2021Time: 8:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (888) 695-7639

Password: 7086645

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available starting two hours after the completion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United States should call (855) 859-2056 and enter pass code 7086645.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications CompanyJim VolkSenior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer540-984-5168