Shelter Structures America Hires Bobby Braun

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter Structures America, distributor of Shelter temporary clearspan tent structures announces this week that Bobby Braun is joining the Shelter Team as the manager of Shelter Event Equipment.

Bobby, a 40+ year veteran of the rental & sales industry will manage Shelter Event Equipment. Over the next quarter, Shelter is introducing several equipment product lines to service our customers.

From tables and chairs to generators and HVAC systems Shelter Event Equipment provides affordable event equipment to our existing tent customers as well as new equipment rental customers.

Bobby, based in Chicago, IL, expands the Shelter footprint into the Midwest with an additional location to serve our customers.

"We are very excited to hire Bobby and introduce Shelter Event Equipment to continue the growth of Shelter Structures America." says Keith Krzeminski, Executive Vice President of Shelter Structures America. "The addition of an industry leader to our team allows Shelter Structures America to continue our growth into new product lines and markets."

About Shelter Structures America Inc.

Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures, Glitzcamp and SKP Technology for the US, Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents, rental equipment and accessories. The company maintains a distribution center in Los Angeles, CA and an office in Roanoke, VA.

