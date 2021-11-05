Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Mars Oil Pipeline Has Resumed Normal Operations

Houston, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) - Get Shell Midstream Partners LP Report ("Shell Midstream Partners" or the "Partnership") and Shell Pipeline Company LP ("SPLC") announced today that they have safely re-started the West Delta-143 ("WD-143") "A" offshore facilities. With the WD-143 "A" facilities now operational, the Mars Oil Pipeline Company has resumed normal operations as producers ramp up production.

Throughout this time, Shell Midstream Partners' primary focus has been the safety of its affiliates' employees and the protection of the environment.

For more information on Shell Midstream Partners and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit www.shellmidstreampartners.com.

ABOUT SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership's assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership's assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

