SHEBA® Unveils Hope Reef: World's Largest Coral Restoration Program Announced

Leading cat food brand SHEBA ® has begun work on the world's largest coral restoration program, which aims to restore more than 185,000 square meters of coral reefs around the world by 2029

The coral reef, which can be seen on Google Earth, has been regrown to spell the word HOPE to drive awareness and show how positive change can happen within our lifetime

Visit the first-of-its-kind YouTube Channel where with every video view, advertising revenue is donated to The Nature Conservancy to support its reef restoration initiatives

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Reef, the start of the world's largest coral reef restoration program, has been unveiled off the coast of Sulawesi, Indonesia. The reef, which can be seen on Google Earth, has been built to spell the word H-O-P-E and is a symbol to show the world how positive change can happen within our lifetime.

Scientists estimate that if the world does nothing, 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection [1]. The effort to solve this requires global cooperation on a massive scale and SHEBA ® hopes to play the role of catalyst, helping to ensure the future has coral reefs and fish.

While the unveiling of Hope Reef takes place today, its restoration began two years ago. Since then, coral cover has increased from 5 to 55%, fish abundance has increased and we have seen the return of species such as sharks and turtles. By the end of 2029, SHEBA's ® ambition is to restore more than 185,000 square meters of coral reef at sites around the world - roughly the size of 148 Olympic Swimming Pools.

Viewers who watch the SHEBA ® Hope Reef story, " The Film That Grows Coral" on YouTube will help raise money for reef restoration. With every view, the advertising money generated is invested into coral reef restoration through campaign partner, The Nature Conservancy. This is the first time ever that 100% of the funds from a YouTube channel have been monetized for sustainability efforts.

Providing a simple but effective solution, Hope Reef uses innovative 'Reef Star' technology - 90cm-wide, star-shaped, steel structures that are handmade by the local community in Indonesia. Each star is joined underwater to create a strong web that covers the seabed and provides a stable base for coral fragments to regrow.

Professor David Smith, Chief Marine Scientist at Mars Inc., said: "We're thrilled to unveil Hope Reef and show that there really is hope for our oceans. Our efforts around the world to restore and regenerate these precious ecosystems are showing exciting results and having a positive impact on local communities, which we're delighted to see. We hope our efforts inspire others to join us so we can all play our part in helping to prevent the extinction of our coral reefs."

Dr. Elizabeth McLeod, The Nature Conservancy's Global Reef Systems Lead, said: "Coral reefs are the heart of our oceans, supporting over a quarter of marine life. Reefs also supply millions of people worldwide with food, livelihoods, life-saving medicines, and protection against storms. It's imperative that we scale up our work to protect and restore the long-term health of these vital ecosystems, as well as addressing the threats that have caused their decline and building their resilience to a changing climate."

Since 2008, SHEBA ®'s parent company, Mars, Incorporated, has invested more than $10m in research, restoration and community engagement as part of its coral reef program. In addition, the company has invested $1 billion to drive action for the protection and restoration of the planet and those who inhabit it through its Sustainable In A Generation Plan.

Tracey Massey, Global President of Mars Pet Nutritionsaid: "This is a symbol of hope - hope for the future of our oceans and the start of a movement to restore these vital ecosystems. The Nature Conservancy and our other long-standing partners on coral restoration around the world ensure a promising start to drive further action, acting as catalyst to inspire others and help create a healthy, thriving planet for both people and pets."

To play a role in reef restoration, so that we have more coral today and more fish tomorrow, watch and share this video #hopegrows: The Film That Grows Coral

About SHEBA ®

The SHEBA ® Brand knows that cat owners love cats for their independent spirits, personalities, and discerning palates. That's why the SHEBA ® brand puts cats at the heart of everything it does, creating premium recipes with irresistible real meat, no artificial preservatives or flavors, and designed to entice cats' unique tastes and desires. The SHEBA ® Brand appreciates the relationship between cats and their owners and uses that understanding to celebrate and fuel their unique bond. Look for SHEBA ® premium cat food and cat treats at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.sheba.com.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories: 38 by direct conservation impact and 34 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS ™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets - including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA® , CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™, LINNAEUS™ and ANICURA™. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in - and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE ®, EXTRA ®, M&M's ®, MILKY WAY ®, SNICKERS ®, TWIX ®, ORBIT ®, PEDIGREE ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, SKITTLES ®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS ®, COCOAVIA ®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl ®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

[1] IPPC Special Report (2018): https://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_spm_final.pdf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501768/Mars_Inc_Hope_Reef.jpg

sheba@freuds.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheba-unveils-hope-reef-worlds-largest-coral-restoration-program-announced-301283874.html

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated.