Sheaff Brock Recognized As A Top 100 Financial Advisor By CNBC

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock announced the firm has been included in the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a list ranking the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2020.

Acknowledging the significant role advisors can play with clients navigating their financial lives, the CNBC FA 100 list recognizes these top-ranked advisory firms for their comprehensive planning and financial services that help clients grow and protect their wealth.

Sheaff Brock is an independent, fee-only, registered investment advisory firm focused on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm's approach to money management challenges many traditional assumptions about investing and strives to grow a portfolio's value through ownership of equities. Discipline and data are the basis for design of the firm's proprietary strategies, the goal of preserving capital and generating income, while also considering volatility and risk.

"We're pleased to be recognized in this prestigious list which recognizes our experience and performance in working with investors through the years, as well as our focus on providing innovative portfolios," Sheaff Brock Managing Director Dave Gilreath says.

About Sheaff Brock: Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1,004.3 million in assets nationwide as of 9/30/2020. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com , Seeking Alpha , and Financial Advisor magazine . Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

Disclaimer: Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

About 2020 CNBC FA 100The 2020 CNBC FA 100 list is an independent ranking. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the 2020 CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 37,369 registered investment advisors. AccuPoint screened the list down to approximately 750 registered investment advisors that were required to complete a survey to be in consideration for the 2020 CNBC FA 100 list. Neither the registered investment advisor nor their employees pay a fee for the listing.

Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included disclosures, number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered and country of domicile.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications, such as the 2020 CNBC FA 100, is no guarantee of future investment success and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client's experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheaff-brock-recognized-as-a-top-100-financial-advisor-by-cnbc-301164161.html

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors