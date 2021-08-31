Sheaff Brock CIO Dave Gilreath IDs Tech Companies In Industrial Clothing

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent post for Seeking Alpha , Sheaff Brock Chief Investment Officer Dave Gilreath suggested how to ride the tech innovation wave without the risks of investing in tech companies.

Many well-established industrial firms have strong technical sides that are typically overlooked by investors. These companies use innovative technology as an integral part of products that the market doesn't tend to view as technical.

Caterpiller has been producing autonomous (unmanned) mining vehicles that work 24/7 since the 1990s. Its semi-autonomous vehicles are human-driven earthmovers using advanced technology—sonic lasers and GPS—that guide grading to detailed construction specifications. New tech under development is 3D printing that would allow for production of parts on job sites.

These industrial "tech" companies include Deere & Co., which manufactures autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors, drones, and vehicle attachments "smart" enough to identify weeds to kill. Rockwell Automation develops systems for manufacturing control and monitoring, and security infrastructure. Corning has shifted from casserole dishes to glass screens for cell phones, computers, and optical fiber. And Lockheed Martin Corp., known for its supersonic jets and defense systems, has offshoots in robotics, data analytics, and nanotechnology.

Industrials already stand to grow post-pandemic, and more so if the infrastructure bill passes. The ongoing digital revolution may need to include these tech companies in industrial clothing.

About Sheaff Brock: Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 6/30/2021. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com , Medical Economics , Seeking Alpha , and Financial Advisor magazine . Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

Disclaimer: Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheaff-brock-cio-dave-gilreath-ids-tech-companies-in-industrial-clothing-301366449.html

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors