Shawn Honaker, Owner Of Yeti Farms, Offers Guidance To Cannabis Growers And Operators In Newly Legalized States

Well-known figure in the cannabis industry provides affordable consulting to entrepreneurs and businesses looking to enter, expand, or increase profitability in the legal marijuana industry

PUEBLO, Colo., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Honaker, Owner of Yeti Farms - one of Colorado's most respected cannabis cultivation and manufacturing operations, is offering consulting services to entrepreneurs, business groups, and individuals that are entering or expanding in the legal marijuana market, including in states that just legalized cannabis in the 2020 election.

Voters approved ballot measures to legalize adult-use or medical marijuana in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and South Dakota.

Legalization in these states could be a big opportunity for entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, which is on pace to eclipse $15 billion by the end of 2020, an increase of approximately 40% over 2019 sales figures.

Honaker is one of the leading figures in the legal cannabis industry, and has perfected the art and science of maximizing returns while minimizing costs throughout every aspect of the business, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, packaging, and operations.

Honaker says it all comes down to cost per gram.

"I've worked in every aspect of the cannabis industry, and there isn't a problem or challenge I haven't seen and conquered," Honaker said. "With this vast experience and operational expertise, I can show anyone how to produce the highest quality cannabis at the lowest possible cost, ensuring that profit margins are high, and the business is sustainable from day one."

The legal cannabis industry in the U.S. is expected to more than double in size within the next 4-years, reaching $37 billion by 2024, according to projections from the Marijuana Business Factbook. These figures do not include the additional revenues from the newly legalized states, and will undoubtedly go much higher.

Honaker has been an in-demand cannabis consultant throughout the nation as well as internationally. He shares his vast knowledge to help both newcomers and experienced operators significantly improve operations and increase profits.

Entrepreneurs and businesses are invited to contact Honaker for a free initial assessment.

For more information, call: (970)-319-8404, or email: info@yetifarms.co (note: email format is .co, not .com).

Website: www.yetifarms.co

Facebook: facebook.com/Yeti-Farms

Instagram: instagram.com/yetifarmsco

