Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Shawn Bice, a cloud and software leader with decades of experience in building and leading transformative Cloud, SaaS, and data management...

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - Get Report, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Shawn Bice, a cloud and software leader with decades of experience in building and leading transformative Cloud, SaaS, and data management technology enterprises, to the newly created position of President of Products and Technology, effective June 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005345/en/

Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology, Splunk Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading Splunk's Product and Technology organization, Bice will report to CEO Doug Merritt, overseeing technical divisions including product, engineering, design, architecture, as well as the CIO, CTO, and CISO functions. Under his leadership, Splunk will continue to help customers lower costs, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation by optimizing their data investments to support their long-term business strategies. Bice has a successful record of building and operating native cloud services at scale and velocity and driving on-premise to SaaS transitions. A portion of his success has come through deep customer centricity and top talent attraction and retention.

"The extensive cloud knowledge and data domain expertise that Shawn brings is unparalleled. It will help accelerate Splunk's technology solutions and cloud capabilities at scale - fueling our success as a high-growth company and furthering our mission of removing the barriers between data and action," said Merritt. "Known for his inspirational leadership style and customer-centric approach, Shawn directly aligns with Splunk's values and culture. As an industry trailblazer, Shawn is a rare talent and his joining Splunk further validates the value we bring to customers and partners worldwide."

"I am excited to join the talented team at Splunk and look forward to helping Splunk's customers along their journey to the cloud and the company advance during this next phase of growth," said Bice. "When it comes to data, we have only scratched the surface, and there is a tremendous opportunity for customers to reimagine and accelerate their business, both in the cloud and on-premises edge. Splunk leads with a customer-centric approach and is people-centered at the heart of its business. That value system empowers Splunk's customers and employees to greatly transform the way we work together."

About Shawn Bice

Bice joins Splunk from AWS, where he spent the last five years overseeing the cloud company's database products, including Amazon Aurora & Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon ElasiCache, Amazon DocumentDB, Amazon Neptune, Amazon Keyspaces, Amazon Quantum Ledger Database, and Amazon Timestream. Before joining AWS in 2016, he spent 17 years with Microsoft in leadership roles managing SQL Server, and Azure data services.

Bice has more than two decades of experience leading product and engineering teams worldwide. He joins Splunk with strong experience at some of the most iconic enterprise software and cloud companies of our time. Few in the world have Bice's expertise in native cloud services at the scale of AWS and using data to help customers lower costs, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation.

Before his roles at AWS and Microsoft, Bice held several other leadership positions and is a U.S. Army Veteran. He has a B.S. from Eastern Michigan University and spends his free time with his wife and two kids.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) - Get Report turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005345/en/