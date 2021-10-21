Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 At 9:00am ET

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended September 30th, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

