Shawarma Press® Announces San Antonio Opening In Walmart With Additional Locations Planned Throughout Texas

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More Texans will be able to tickle their taste buds with traditional and spicy Mediterranean cuisine, thanks to Shawarma Press opening within Walmart stores, the world's largest retailer. Based on the success of the first Shawarma Press Mediterranean Eatery & Café in Irving, rapid expansion is planned at locations in Walmart stores throughout the state, including Arlington, Plano, Georgetown, and San Antonio. According to Shawarma Press Founder and CEO Sawsan Abublan, the first location is now open at Walmart in San Antonio.

"We're thrilled that Walmart's curated food service will allow us to introduce more people to our authentic, healthy, Mediterranean cuisine," said Abublan. "Texans are known for their diverse palates, so we look forward to offering our fresh menu items to San Antonians and Walmart shoppers seeking delicious Mediterranean comfort food."

Shawarma Press confirmed additional locations are planned in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida throughout 2022. The menu includes a variety of appetizers, salads, wraps, home-baked pastries, and numerous vegan options. However, customers rave about Shawarma, the thin, mouth-watering slices of chicken or beef stacked in cone-like shapes while slowly roasting in juices on a rotisserie. Customer favorites include traditional wraps as well as novel "fusion" offerings such as the spicy Tandoori Press™ and Tex-Mex Press™ Shawarmas.

"Our guests are delighted and sometimes surprised that our dishes are made from scratch, including our famous hummus, falafel, and sauces that are available for take-out or dine-in at Walmart," Abublan said. "We also use only high-quality ingredients, including 100% natural chicken and premium beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics, and humanely handled according to Halal guidelines."

For more information or interviews, contact Rhonda Price, Top Fire Media, at (561) 371-9407 or 326295@email4pr.com.

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Proudly serving freshly made, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with 10 locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shawarma-press-announces-san-antonio-opening-in-walmart-with-additional-locations-planned-throughout-texas-301448329.html

SOURCE Shawarma Press