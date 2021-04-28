Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In The 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will participate in the 7 th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit being held virtually May 4-5, 2021.

Presentation DetailsConference: 7 th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences SummitFormat: Fireside chat with analyst Asthika GoonewardenePresenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck's Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, Shattuck's Chief Financial OfficerDate: May 5, 2021Time: 1:50 p.m. ESTWebcast Link: Available Here

A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck's proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC ®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company's lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

