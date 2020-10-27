Sharp Launches Full Kitchen Suite Together With Cost-Saving Packages

Sharp delivers on its brand promise of Simply Better Living with full-kitchen appliance packages designed to fit your lifestyle.

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) today unveiled its full kitchen suite supported by customizable kitchen suite promotional packages. Sharp, the first Japanese company to offer a full kitchen suite in the U.S., remains committed to its brand promise of Simply Better Living by offering appliance bundles that maximize savings for today's cost-conscious consumer.

The innovative and health-minded appliance line includes the brand's SuperSteam+™ Ovens, Induction Cooktops, European Convection Wall Ovens, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, and Over-The-Range Microwave Ovens, as well as Refrigerators and a Dishwasher. To support the launch, the kitchen suite promotional bundles were developed with consumer needs and finances in mind. Sharp is offering an array of options for those looking to make improvements to their home, whether that be through individual, thoughtful touches, or a full kitchen remodel.

"In everything we do, we hold steadfast to our brand promise of 'Simply Better Living'. Our products are Simple to use, Better than the competition, and support consumers' choice for healthier Living," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "This suite encompasses many firsts for Sharp in the U.S., including the development of IoT-enabled appliances and the introduction of refrigerators and a dishwasher. We are proud to be the first Japanese company to bring a full line of kitchen appliances to the United States."

Headlining the launch are essential wellness-centered products like our innovative SuperSteam+™ built-in wall oven, which cooks and grills with superheated steam up-to 485°F for restaurant-quality dishes and extraordinary baking; induction cooktops with built-in safety features, energy-efficiency, and easy meal preparation with quicker heat, precise control and easy cleanup; and air purifiers with Sharp's patented Plasmacluster ® Ion Technology, which can remove certain viruses, bacteria, and mold from indoor air and some surfaces.

"We want to help consumers build the kitchen of their dreams and create a space that maximizes both efficiency and health," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "That's why we have chosen to offer our appliances in customizable promotional packages and have made the bold decision to give away some of our most cutting-edge, health and safety-driven appliances for free with the purchase of qualifying items."

Sharp offers four mutually exclusive promotional packages delivering savings of up to $3,200. Consumers can choose the one that best fits their needs:

Gift-4-U (Buy One, Get One): Consumers who purchase a Microwave Drawer™ Oven, Built-in Wall Oven, Refrigerator, or Induction Cooktop will receive an Over-the-Range Microwave Oven or a Superheated Steam Countertop Oven (SSC0586DS) for free. The bundle offers savings of up to $400 .

Consumers who purchase a Microwave Drawer™ Oven, Built-in Wall Oven, Refrigerator, or Induction Cooktop will receive an Over-the-Range Microwave Oven or a Superheated Steam Countertop Oven (SSC0586DS) for free. The bundle offers savings of up to . 1-4-U (Buy Three, Get One): A bundled purchase of one Microwave Drawer™ Oven, one Built-in Wall Oven, and one Refrigerator includes a free 30" or 36" Induction Cooktop. The 1-4-U package saves consumers up to $2,300 .

A bundled purchase of one Microwave Drawer™ Oven, one Built-in Wall Oven, and one Refrigerator includes a free 30" or 36" Induction Cooktop. The 1-4-U package saves consumers up to . 2-4-U (Buy Four, Get Two): Consumers can save up to $3,200 with Sharp's 2-4-U package. With the purchase of one Microwave Drawer™ Oven, one Built-In Wall Oven, one Refrigerator, and one Dishwasher, consumers receive a 30" or 36" Induction Cooktop and a Microwave Drawer Oven Pedestal at no cost.

Consumers can save up to with Sharp's 2-4-U package. With the purchase of one Microwave Drawer™ Oven, one Built-In Wall Oven, one Refrigerator, and one Dishwasher, consumers receive a 30" or 36" Induction Cooktop and a Microwave Drawer Oven Pedestal at no cost. 3-4-U (Buy Four, Get Three):With the purchase of four Sharp appliances (one Microwave Drawer™ Oven, one Built-In Wall Oven, one Refrigerator, and one Dishwasher), consumers receive three for free: one Superheated Steam Countertop Oven, a Sharp Air Purifier with Plasmacluster ® Ion Technology, and a 30" or 36" Induction Cooktop. Consumers save up-to $2,930 with this package.

Sharp's full kitchen suite is available at select premium showrooms. The 1-4-U, 2-4-U, 3-4-U and GIFT-4-U promotions are available, except when Sharp sponsored Instant Rebate (IR) programs are offered, during the holidays. See you favorite Sharp authorized retailer for more details.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel ®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster ® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2020, received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

