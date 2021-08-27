Sharp Alpha Advisors Announces Sports Betting Startup Pitch Competition In Partnership With Sportradar

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Alpha Advisors, a firm specializing in early-stage sports betting technology, and Sportradar, a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, have...

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Alpha Advisors, a firm specializing in early-stage sports betting technology, and Sportradar, a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, have partnered to announce a sports betting startup pitch competition, to be held in Las Vegas at Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the gaming industry's preeminent trade show and conference. Finalists will be selected to pitch their companies in front of leading industry executives and investors. Prizes available include a $25,000 cash investment from Sharp Alpha Advisors and a year of access to Sportradar's accelerator program, Acceleradar. Applications will be accepted until Monday, September 13 via https://bit.ly/StartupPitchCompetition .

The Shark Tank-style pitch competition will take place at the Sands-Venetian Expo Center on Wednesday, October 6 as part of G2E's "Innovation Lab." Startups will present their businesses and then field questions from expert judges. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the competition.

" With the focus on technological innovation in sports betting at an inflection point, there has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to get their ideas in front of the industry's top investors and decision makers," said Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner of Sharp Alpha Advisors.

Neale Deeley, Managing Director of US Betting for Sportradar, will join Mr. Danzig on the panel of expert judges.

Startups selected as finalists will receive highly targeted brand awareness while competing for prizes that can significantly accelerate their growth. Through Acceleradar, early stage sports technology startups gain access to Sportradar's data, API, mobile development platform, and unified odds feed. Additional judges and prizes are still to be announced.

All pitch competition participants will be subject to the health and safety guidelines provided by the conference organizer.

More information about Sharp Alpha Advisors is available at https://www.sharpalphaadvisors.com/ . More information about Sportradar's accelerator program is available at https://sportradar.us/about-us/acceleradar/ .

About Sharp Alpha Advisors:Headquartered in New York City, Sharp Alpha Advisors is a premier firm specializing in sports betting startups, venture capital, M&A, and technology.

About Sportradar:Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, and UEFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

