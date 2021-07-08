Shark Tank Menswear Brand Buttercloth® Launches Underwear Line With Cooling Icy Cotton™ Fabric

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttercloth founder and winner on ABC's Shark Tank, Danh Tran launches the brand's first underwear collection featuring the same patented cooling mint fibers as the revolutionary Buttercloth's Icy Cotton shirt collection. Together with Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, Buttercloth is expanding "the world's most comfortable shirt" to include underwear that is redefining comfort and cool.

Introducing a trunk style in two color options, black and white, this line features performance benefits for all underwear needs. The first-of-its-kind, Icy Cotton fabric features 6 way stretch and a patented process of infusing cotton with organic mint fibers to provide the ultimate in luxury underwear. Skin irritation is no longer a cause for concern as Icy Cotton fabric is 20x more breathable than polyester. Icy Cotton's mint fibers provide natural odor protection so you can always feel clean and cool, and the "Butter Soft" Waistband won't roll.

"The original Icy Cotton shirt collection is wildly successful, so we knew we wanted to build upon the collection somehow. After thinking hard about what menswear essentials could be vastly improved upon, it dawned on me that underwear was a perfect fit," said Buttercloth's founder and designer, Danh Tran.

WWD broke the news of the underwear collection and stated, "Tran said he hopes to expand the underwear offering this fall by adding a range of colors. Beyond that, he is already looking at other categories where the Icy Cotton technology can be applied. That will include bedsheets as well as women's wear. 'It has a lot of potential,' he said."

To learn more and shop Buttercloth's new underwear collection launching on July 8, visit the brand's website here.

ABOUT BUTTERCLOTHButtercloth is a premium menswear brand that is reinventing clothing essentials with comfortable, stylish and unique designs. After breaking onto the scene on ABC's Shark Tank in 2018, and making a $250k deal with investor Robert Herjavec, the brand has expanded not only in size but in products and fabrics as well. In 2020, Buttercloth launched the first-of-its-kind patented, mint-infused, Icy Cotton shirt collection, and in 2021, launched the matching underwear line. Visit buttercloth.com to learn more about Buttercloth's story and products. @butterclothshirt

