Shark's Smartest Robot Yet Features AI Technology Similar To Self-Driving Cars

Forget about vacuuming for up to two months with Shark's smartest and most premium self-empty robot NEEDHAM, Mass.

Forget about vacuuming for up to two months with Shark's smartest and most premium self-empty robot

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are on the hunt for products that do more for less, and the search for top-of-the-line yet affordable robots is no different. That's why Shark®, (HKEX: 1691.HK), the #1 brand in vacuums*, is excited to introduce its newest and smartest innovation - the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL- with next-gen intelligence and AI Laser Navigation™, UltraClean Mode™, and a HEPA 60-day capacity base that traps harmful dust and allergens.

Next Generation Intelligence and AI Laser Navigation

Based on the laser navigation technology and similar AI algorithms found in self-driving cars, it allows the robot to detect and avoid objects as it cleans. Unlike traditional camera-based vSLAM technologies in other robots that point up at the ceiling, the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL uses 360-degree LIDAR laser-based technology, scanning at floor level to clean and adapt its pathway with precision. Next-gen technology also allows it to efficiently clean row-by-row, target areas for deep cleans and customization, and it can do it all anytime - day or night.

Customized Cleaning control, at your fingertips

Using the newly redesigned SharkClean® app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, consumers can schedule whole-home cleans or target specific areas like rooms, high-traffic zones or spots for immediate cleaning. The robot intelligently travels to a precise spot on-demand, and with increased suction power, cleans in multiple directions for a deeper clean. Users can select UltraClean Mode™ to enable the robot to intelligently travel to targeted areas and with increased suction power, it cleans in multiple directions for a more thorough deep-clean. UltraClean Mode™ offers increased performance such as 50% more pet hair pick-up 1 with no hair wrap and 30% better carpet cleaning 2.

"Precision cleaning, intelligence and convenience come together in our most premium robot vacuum to date," said Tim Moore, Shark's Executive Vice President, Shark Engineering . "The AI Laser Navigation™ mapping technology is so accurate that the robot can sweep at night and in the dark, so we can wake up to clean floors. It's like the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL makes cleaning in your sleep possible."

With up to 2-hours of runtime and more suction versus the iRobot Roomba i7+, the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL picks up hair and large debris with no hair wrap using Shark's Self-cleaning Brushroll. As Shark's best edge and corner cleaning robot, users can customize the robot's power levels and clean closer to hard-to-reach areas.

After its mapped route is complete, the robot vacuum automatically returns to its base, charges, and empties its dustbin into a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The base uses its HEPA filtration to capture and trap 99.97% 3. of dust and allergens to ensure that it stays out of your home's environment.

Pricing and Availability

Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL is available for $599.99 on SharkClean.com, and other major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, and more starting Monday, September 20.

About Shark:

Shark is one of several house-care brands developed by SharkNinja Operating LLC, a pioneer in small household appliances and cleaning solutions that fit the lifestyles of busy people all over the world. By providing highly functional, innovative products, SharkNinja has rapidly carved out a significant market share in the housewares industry, becoming one of the leading companies in this sector. From cutting-edge, ultra-powerful vacuums to high-quality at-home coffee systems, SharkNinja products positively impact people's lives every day in every home around the world.

* Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2020, combined U.S dollar sales - canister vacuums, electric carpet sweeper, hand vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums, workshop vacuums, robotic vacuums (suction, suction and brush, multi-function) and bare floor cleaners (without steam)

1 in UltraClean Mode™ vs. RV1100AE

2 vs. RV2502AE single pass coverage, tested with sand on level loop

^3 down to .3 microns

Media Contact: Samantha Blair, Senior Manager, Influencer and PR - 413-427-5990

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharks-smartest-robot-yet-features-ai-technology-similar-to-self-driving-cars-301384850.html

SOURCE Shark