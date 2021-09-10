Shark Breaks Into The Hair Care Space With Launch Of First Hair Dryer Styling System

Consumers Can Go High Profile and Put Their Best Selves Forward with New Shark HyperAIR™ NEEDHAM, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark, the #1 brand in vacuums 1, is expanding into the hair care space with the launch of the new Shark HyperAIR™ Hair Dryer, which provides ultra-fast drying with no heat damage and styles for all hair types. Because consumers' hair care wants and needs have changed, their old hair dryers won't cut it anymore - and the innovative Shark HyperAIR™ is designed to create any look you can imagine.

"Shark has been innovating in the home appliance space for decades and we are now bringing Shark's commitment to consumer-centered innovation to a new space, hair care, which is ripe for innovation," said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. "The Shark HyperAIR™ is a revolutionary styling system that has been engineered to deliver ultra-fast drying, no heat damage, and the ability to do styles for all hair types."

As consumers adapt to a new normal and navigate a hybrid online and in-person world, Shark aspires to help bring power to their hair, go high profile and present the best version of their authentic selves - whether they are dating, networking or reuniting with friends near and far. To help consumers put their best self forward, Shark has partnered with Millennial relationship expert, Amie Leadingham, who will share her tips and tricks on how to feel confident and why the Shark HyperAIR™ is the perfect wing mate.

"I'm so excited to partner with Shark to help people everywhere feel empowered, confident and, most importantly, be their authentic selves!" said Millennial relationship expert, Amie Leadingham. "The Shark HyperAIR™ is the perfect styling tool to help add power to your hair, go high profile and get out in the world with poise."

Shark is also encouraging consumers to say goodbye to their antiquated dryers and styling tools by sharing a photo of themselves on social media detailing how they plan on bringing power to their hair with the Shark HyperAIR™, including #BlowDryerBreakUp to receive a $60 off discount code for the new Shark HyperAIR™ and IQ Stylers (original MSRP $250.00) between September 20 and November 1 2.

The Shark HyperAIR™ delivers premium air power and next-generation intelligence for an easy, healthy hair-care experience. Its HyperAIR IQ Technology intelligently combines high-velocity heated air and ionized air for ultra-fast drying, no heat damage, and styles for all hair types. Consumers can also attach any of the four IQ Stylers - IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, IQ Styling Brush, IQ Curl-Defining Diffuser or the IQ AirWave - and Shark will automatically set the heat & airflow settings for you, taking out the guesswork from styling.

Visit SharkBeauty.com to learn more and shop the Shark HyperAIR™ & IQ Stylers.

About Shark ®:

Shark ® is one of several house-care brands developed by SharkNinja Operating LLC, a pioneer in small household appliances and cleaning solutions that fit the lifestyles of busy people all over the world.

By providing highly functional, innovative products, SharkNinja has rapidly carved out a significant market share in the housewares industry, becoming one of the leading companies in this sector. From cutting-edge, ultra-powerful vacuums to high-quality at-home coffee systems, SharkNinja products positively impact people's lives every day in every home around the world.

About Amie Leadingham:

Amie is a Master Certified Relationship Coach and Online Dating Expert. Her relationship with coaching and mentoring support have helped singles from all around the world find their life partner. Her dedication and passion have led Amie to be named one of LA's Best Dating Coaches by DatingAdvice.com and named one of LA's Most Inspiring Story from Voyage LA Magazine. She has been featured in a variety of media outlets including CBS, FOX, People and more. Her expert topics include how to make an irresistible online dating profile; how to make a great first impression; how to be your authentic self and more.

