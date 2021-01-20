Shareowners Elect Five Directors At New Jersey Resources' 68th Annual Meeting

New Jersey Resources (NJR) - Get Report today hosted its 68 th Annual Shareowners Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. By an overwhelming majority, shareowners elected M. William Howard for a one-year term that will expire in 2022 and re-elected Donald L. Correll, James H. DeGraffenreidt Jr., M. Susan Hardwick and George R. Zoffinger, for three-year terms that will expire in 2024.

"We have an exceptional board of directors, whose extensive expertise continues to serve our customers, company and shareowners well. With the strong leadership of our board and dedication of our team, NJR is well positioned for long-term growth in a clean energy future," said Steve Westhoven, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey Resources. "I appreciate the trust our shareowners have placed in our company, and we will continue to work hard to reward their confidence with our performance."

In other business, shareowners approved a non-binding advisory resolution on the compensation of NJR's named executive officers and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NJR) - Get Report is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of 357 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas."Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005634/en/