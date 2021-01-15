Shareholders Approve Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganization

Shareholders of the Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) - Get Report have approved the fund's reorganization into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - Get Report. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to become effective before the market opens on February 8, 2021.

The monthly distributions typically declared the first business day of the month for NUM and NEA will be replaced by pre-closing distributions declared January 26, 2021, with a record date of February 5, 2021. The payable date will remain March 1, 2021. Following the transaction, the surviving fund, NEA, is expected to declare an additional post-closing distribution, with a record date of February 18, 2021, payable March 1, 2021. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on March 1, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month's tax-exempt dividend.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made herein are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen Fund Advisers and Nuveen affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

EPS-1482492PR-E0121X

