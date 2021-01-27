Shareholder Update

Commack, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare, and dental industries, would like to advise our shareholders that CLXHealth has decided to not move forward with the LOI, and will remain a private entity.

We have seen these hurdles before, but we can only control what we can control.

That being said, please note that Patient Access Solutions is focused on building their Company, and giving our shareholders increased value in the current and forthcoming quarters.

We will update our shareholders on a regular basis going forward.

