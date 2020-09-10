SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating The Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MJCO, PFNX, MXIM, GRUB

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating: Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale...

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Majesco (MJCO) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo, L.P. for $13.10 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/majesco-mjco-stock-merger-thoma-bravo/.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfenex shareholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash. In addition, Ligand will pay Pfenex shareholders $2.00 per share as a Contingent Value Right in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pfenex-inc/.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Analog Devices, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at closing. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-stock-merger-analog-devices-adi/.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/grubhub-inc-grub-stock-just-eat-merger/.

