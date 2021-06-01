SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TLND, XERS, SNX, FI, HGV, STAY; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share. If you are a Talend shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Upon closing, Xeris shareholders will exchange each share of Xeris common stock they own for 1 share of the combined company. Current Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company. If you are a Xeris shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tech Data Corporation. If you are a SYNNEX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tlnd-xers-snx-fi-hgv-stay-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301303414.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP