SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TLND, BCEI, TPCO, WIFI, JCS, HGV; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 in cash per ordinary share and American Depositary Share. If you are a Talend shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Extraction shareholders will receive Bonanza Creek common shares in connection with the merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Bonanza Creek shareholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are a Bonanza Creek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

