SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - STND, EIDX, WTRE, ARA, CGIX

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Standard AVB Financial Corp.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (STND) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share. If you are a Standard AVB shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $35.00 per share. If you are a Watford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. If you are a Cancer Genetics s hareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

