SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - RTPZ, CAP, ACND, VACQ, BCTG

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Hippo Enterprises Inc. After the closing of the merger, Hippo's existing stockholders are expected to own approximately 87% percent of the pro forma combined company. If you are a Reinvent Technology shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Capitol Investment Corp. V (CAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Doma. Existing Doma shareholders will own no less than approximately 80% of the equity of the new combined company. If you are a Capitol Investment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Beacon Street Group, LLC. At the closing of the business combination, assuming no redemptions by Ascendant Digital's existing public stockholders, approximately 20% of the common stock of Ascendant Digital is expected to be held by public investors, with existing Beacon Street equity holders owning the rest. If you are an Ascendant Digital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Vector Acquisition Corporation (VACQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. If you are a Vector Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (BCTG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tango Therapeutics. If you are a BCTG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

