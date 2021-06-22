SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - RAVN, LDL, ICON, TGRF, INSW

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash. If you are a Lydall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share in cash. If you are an Iconix Brand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

