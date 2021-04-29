SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - EMPW, MOTN, DMYI, NHIC, NBA

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Empower Ltd.

Empower Ltd. (EMPW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Holley. Upon the closing of the transaction, and assuming none of Empower's public stockholders elect to redeem their shares, Empower stockholders are expected to own 21.6% of the combined company. If you are an Empower shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Ambulnz, Inc. If you are a Motion Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (DMYI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with IonQ, Inc. If you are a dMY shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Evolv Technology. Assuming no trust account redemptions by NewHold Investment's public stockholders, Evolv's existing stockholders will own approximately 72% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination. If you are a NewHold Investment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Airspan Networks Inc. Assuming no redemptions by New Beginnings' existing public stockholders, Airspan's existing stockholders will hold approximately 75% of the fully diluted shares of common stock in the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination. If you are a New Beginnings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

