SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies - BEAT, SNCA, BBIO, TLRY, NEOS

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Royal Philips for $72.00 per share in cash. If you are a BioTelemetry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. If you are a Seneca shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are a BridgeBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aphria Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share. If you are a Tilray shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Aytu BioScience, Inc. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held. If you are a Neos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

