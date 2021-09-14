SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LONE, CVA, RPAI, VNE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) - Get Covanta Holding Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) - Get Retail Properties of America, Inc. Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company's equity. If you are a Retail Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) - Get Veoneer, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

