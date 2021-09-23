SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HBMD, IKNX, QADA, CVA, VNE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Howard Bancorp, Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) - Get Howard Bancorp, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) - Get IKONICS Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

QAD Inc. (QADA) - Get QAD Inc. Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) - Get Covanta Holding Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) - Get Veoneer, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

