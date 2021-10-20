SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FLXN, AZPN, COLB, LMRK; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) - Get Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share in cash. If you are a Flexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) - Get Columbia Banking System, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Columbia shareholders will own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you are a Columbia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) - Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-flxn-azpn-colb-lmrk-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301404241.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP