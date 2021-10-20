SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CXP, VICI, NLOK, INOV, XOG; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) - Get Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) - Get VICI Properties Inc Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP"). Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP. If you are a VICI Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) - Get NortonLifeLock Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) - Get Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) - Get Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Extraction shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Extraction Oil will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are an Extraction Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

