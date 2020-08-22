SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MVC, PRNB, YIN, MNTA

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC Capital shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mvc-capital-inc-mvc-stock-merger-barings-bdc.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $100 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/principia-biopharma-inc-prnb-stock-merger-sanofi/.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a group of rollover shareholders that includes members of Yintech's management and board of directors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Yintech ordinary shares will receive $0.365 in cash per share, and holders of Yintech American depository shares ("ADS"), each representing twenty shares, will receive $7.30 in cash per ADS. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/yintech-investment-holdings-limited-yin-stock-merger/.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Johnson & Johnson for $52.50 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-stock-merger-jnj.

