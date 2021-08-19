SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XONE, IEC, RYFL, And NWHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

The ExOne Company (XONE) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The ExOne Company (XONE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XONE shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop stock for each XONE share they own, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share. If you own XONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xone

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Creation Technologies Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEC shareholders will receive $15.35 per share in cash for each share of IEC they hold. If you own IEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iec

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL)WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Royal Financial, Inc.(OTC: RYFL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Finward Bancorp ("Finward"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, RYFL shareholders who own 101 or more RYFL shares may elect to receive $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward stock, or a combination of both, for each RYFL share they own. RYFL shareholders who own less than 101 RYFL shares will have the right to receive $20.14 in cash and no stock consideration for each RYFL share they own. If you own RYFL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ryfl

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of NWHM common stock that they hold. If you own NWHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nwhm

