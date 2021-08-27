SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XENT, STRF, IEC, And RYFL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) - Get Intersect ENT Inc Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) - Get Intersect ENT Inc Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of XENT common stock that they hold. If you own XENT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xent

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc.(OTC: STFR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc.(OTC: STFR) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("IRT"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each STFR common share will be converted into 0.905 shares of newly issued IRT common stock. If you own STFR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfr

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) - Get IEC Electronics Corp. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) - Get IEC Electronics Corp. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Creation Technologies Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEC shareholders will receive $15.35 per share in cash for each share of IEC they hold. If you own IEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iec

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTC: RYFL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Royal Financial, Inc.(OTC: RYFL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Finward Bancorp ("Finward"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, RYFL shareholders who own 101 or more RYFL shares may elect to receive $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward stock, or a combination of both, for each RYFL share they own. RYFL shareholders who own less than 101 RYFL shares will have the right to receive $20.14 in cash and no stock consideration for each RYFL share they own. If you own RYFL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ryfl

