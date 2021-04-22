SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WRI, PPD, CNBKA, And AEGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors ("Weingarten") (WRI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Weingarten common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.30 based upon Kimco's April 21, 2021 closing price of $20.18. Upon consummation of the deal, Kimco shareholders will own approximately 71% of the newly-combined company, leaving only 29% of the new company controlled by former Weingarten shareholders. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/

PPD, Inc. (PPD) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PPD, Inc. ("PPD") (PPD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PPD shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash for each share of PPD common stock that they hold. If you own PPD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ppd/

Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Century Bancorp, Inc. ("Century") (CNBKA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern"). Under the terms of the all-cash merger agreement, Century shareholders will receive $115.28 in cash for each share of Century common stock that they hold. If you own CNBKA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnbka/

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AEGN shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of AEGN common stock that they hold. If you own AEGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aegn/

