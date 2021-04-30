SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WIFI, NTWN, FI And BMTC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own. If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc.(OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $45.95 based upon WSFS' April 29, 2021 closing price of $51.06. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

