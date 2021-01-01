SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VSPR, CIT, ALSK, And CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held The HydraFacial Company ("HydraFacial"). Under the terms of the agreement, VSPR will acquire HydraFacial through a reverse merger that will result in HydraFacial becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own VSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vspr/

CIT Group Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 FCNCA shares for each CIT share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $35.29 based upon FCNCA's December 30, 2020 closing price of $569.26. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cit/

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc.in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. Under the terms of the agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash for each ALSK share that they hold. If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ALSK/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-vspr-cit-alsk-and-cbmg-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301199819.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP