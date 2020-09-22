SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VRTU And NTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Virtusa Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Virtusa Corporation in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $51.35 in cash for each share of VRTU common stock that they own. If you own VRTU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/virtusa-corporation/

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC ("Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTN will combine with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, and the surviving entity will continue to operate under the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics name. At close of the transaction, current Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics equity holders will own 94.08% of the surviving entity, leaving NTN shareholders with a mere 5.92% of the new company. If you own NTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ntn-buzztime-inc/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-vrtu-and-ntn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301135960.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP