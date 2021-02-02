SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TSIA, IACA, WPF, And COHR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (TSIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (TSIA) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Latch Inx. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TSIA will acquire Latch through a reverse merger that will result in Latch becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own TSIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tsia/

ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (IACA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (IACA) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Taboola.com Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IACA will acquire Taboola through a reverse merger that will result in Taboola becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own IACA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iaca/

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Alight Solutions. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WPF will acquire Alight through a reverse merger that will result in Alight becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own WPF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wpf/

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lumentum will acquire Coherent in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which COHR shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $213.32 based upon Lumentum's February 1, 2021 closing price of $95.62. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-tsia-iaca-wpf-and-cohr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301220695.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP