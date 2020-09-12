SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRNE And GRNV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above andwould like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Trine Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held company, Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. At closing, current TRNE shareholders (other than the founder) and new PIPE investors will own a meager 33% of the combined company, leaving the majority stake to Desktop Metal's existing shareholders. If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/trine-acquisition-corp/

GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held health management company Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company. The post-merger entity is expected to have an initial market capitalization of approximately $127 million. Upon consummation of the deal, AHA's current shareholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/greenvision-acquisition-corp/

