SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLND, FI, BMTC, And WRI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of TLND and American Depositary Share that they hold. If you own TLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tlnd/

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V.(NYSE: FI ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $47.24 based upon WSFS' May 13, 2021 closing price of $52.49. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

Weingarten Realty InvestorsWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $32.26 based upon Kimco's May 13, 2021 closing price of $20.86. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/

