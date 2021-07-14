SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SWN, RIVE, CLDB, And KIN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Indigo Natural Resources, LLC ("Indigo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Indigo shareholders will consist of $400 million in cash and 339,270,568 shares of Southwestern common stock for a total value of approximately $2.7 billion. If you own SWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swn

Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, RIVE shareholders will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn stock for each RIVE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.33 based upon Mid Penn's July 13, 2021 closing price of $27.59. If you own RIVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rive

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cortland Bancorp Inc. (CLDB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CLDB shareholders have the right to receive, for each share of CLDB common stock they own, either $28.00 in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers common stock, subject to overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you own CLDB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cldb

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash for each share of KIN common stock that they hold. If you own KIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/kin/

